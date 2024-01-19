Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Acquires 12,160 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 5.4% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.50. 2,313,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,326,783. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.07. The firm has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

