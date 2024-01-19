Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.42 and a 200-day moving average of $256.42. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

