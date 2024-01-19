Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,819 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $963,542,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,272,000 after buying an additional 591,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $934,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.04. 428,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,945. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.49. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $319.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

