Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Accenture by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $360.84. The stock had a trading volume of 743,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,925. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $364.82.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.67.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,385 shares of company stock worth $8,734,090 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

