Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Acquires 962 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dropbox by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock worth $379,645. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DBX stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

