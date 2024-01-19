Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Buys 1,813 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG owned 0.05% of Castle Biosciences worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 37.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $57,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $525.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $115,330.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $115,330.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,954 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $87,660.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,119 shares of company stock worth $2,110,576. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

