Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $1.63 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $619,235,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,104,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,471,000 after purchasing an additional 618,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.46.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

