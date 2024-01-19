Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 720.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 540,357 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 27.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $65.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. BMO Capital Markets cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

