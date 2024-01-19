Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $308,000 Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lowered its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,512,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,121,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 960,178 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 4,897.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 826,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,150,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIW opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Bank of America cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

