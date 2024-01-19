Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 515,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,125,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $1,760,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after acquiring an additional 108,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $45.60.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 153.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRC shares. TheStreet cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

