Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 680.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 1,501,678 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -1,377.78%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.