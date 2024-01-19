Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 100 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lessened its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $238.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $252.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

