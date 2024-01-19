Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 1,000 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lowered its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,522,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,393,000 after buying an additional 290,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,768,000 after buying an additional 6,698,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,702,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,702,000 after buying an additional 155,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $28.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

