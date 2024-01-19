Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 2,521 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG decreased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RLJ Lodging Trust

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

