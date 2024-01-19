Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 379 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG cut its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 83.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $121.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 365.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

