Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 453 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG reduced its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 170.98%.

Several research firms have commented on EPR. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

