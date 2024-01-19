Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 6,588 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 39,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 400,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.20 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

