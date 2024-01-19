Barclays Boosts Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $396.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $335.00 to $396.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

Shares of SMCI opened at $311.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.13. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $357.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.63.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $23,217,307 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after acquiring an additional 269,286 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

