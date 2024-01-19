Barclays Raises Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $33.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.29. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $177.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,311.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

