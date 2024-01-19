Barclays Trims Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Target Price to $160.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $164.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.35.

NYSE:PG opened at $148.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.67 and a 200-day moving average of $150.31. The company has a market cap of $349.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

