Barrick Gold’s (ABX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$37.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.55.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABX

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.1 %

ABX stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$20.97. The company had a trading volume of 353,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.25. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$19.04 and a 12 month high of C$28.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 524.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.3675264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total value of C$2,156,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.49 per share, with a total value of C$51,438.09. Also, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total value of C$2,156,250.00. Insiders acquired a total of 157,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.