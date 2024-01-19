Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Down to $8.26

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $8.09. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 482,656 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,487,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after buying an additional 175,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

