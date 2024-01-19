Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 858,059 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 682,518 shares.The stock last traded at $85.22 and had previously closed at $84.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BECN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

