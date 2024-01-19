Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 253 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

MMM stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $123.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

