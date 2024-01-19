Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,096 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.38.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $474.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.94.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

