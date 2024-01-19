Beck Bode LLC Acquires Shares of 9,413 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $97.27.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

