Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.35

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.61.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.55 million during the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

