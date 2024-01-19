Bioasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (CVE:BTI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 3847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Bioasis Technologies Stock Down 50.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$397,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.88, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.11.
Bioasis Technologies Company Profile
Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bioasis Technologies
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Energy sector’s risk-off stance, underperformance so far in 2024
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Growth for these defense stocks as global tensions rise
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Bullfrog AI: advancing technologies in leaps and bounds
Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.