BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $13.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several research analysts have commented on BCRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.89. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% in the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,848,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,332,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 365,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $329,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 41,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

