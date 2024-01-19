Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Biogen were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,698,000 after buying an additional 79,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock opened at $246.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

