Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$5.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.32. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$177.13 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6748058 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.10.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

