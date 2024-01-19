Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of BIR stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.10. The company had a trading volume of 176,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.95 and a 12-month high of C$9.45.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6748058 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIR shares. National Bankshares lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.10.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

