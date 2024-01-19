Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Cap of $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00055180 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00055079 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00020133 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

