BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading 3.9% Higher

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.04 and last traded at $32.93. 55,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 355,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $318.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 37,173 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.