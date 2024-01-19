BMO Capital Markets Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$17.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.00.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM opened at C$12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.3322734 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

