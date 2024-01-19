Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.22. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

