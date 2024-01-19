Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Down 1.9 %

BRE opened at C$13.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$124.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.42. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$11.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.93.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.80 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

