Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY remained flat at $50.09 during midday trading on Friday. 9,572,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,262,132. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

