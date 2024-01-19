Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.71. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 95,279 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.