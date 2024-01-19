Brokerages Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target at $91.14

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.14.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $84.32 on Friday. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

