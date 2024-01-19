Brokerages Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target at $9.50

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLNE. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Clean Energy Fuels

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 736,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 341,198 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 231,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE opened at $3.10 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.91 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.