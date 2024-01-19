Brokerages Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target at $9.50

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CLNE. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
View Our Latest Report on Clean Energy Fuels
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels
Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance
Shares of CLNE opened at $3.10 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.91 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Energy Fuels
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.