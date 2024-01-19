Brokerages Set Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target at $28.00

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
ENVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday.
Enovix Price Performance
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Research analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Enovix by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 61.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 129.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enovix Company Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
