Brokerages Set First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Price Target at $68.00

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FAF opened at $59.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.31. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 93.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth $12,094,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 728,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,558,000 after purchasing an additional 91,366 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

