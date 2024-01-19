Brokerages Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $35.88

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 216,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 216,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.21.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. Analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

