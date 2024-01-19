Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Target Price at $52.57

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

RCKT has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,210,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 75,071 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,388,000 after buying an additional 2,880,373 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $9,017,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

