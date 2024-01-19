Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 114,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $5,170,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

