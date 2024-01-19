C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 241 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.61. 255,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,666. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average of $93.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

