C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 381 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $234.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.79. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $259.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

