C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 10,792 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJUL. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at $1,016,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at $779,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at $221,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,572. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- SLB drills down to a trend-following signal for income investors
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Energy sector’s risk-off stance, underperformance so far in 2024
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Growth for these defense stocks as global tensions rise
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.