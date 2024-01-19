C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 10,792 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJUL. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at $1,016,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at $779,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at $221,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,572. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37.

