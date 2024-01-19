C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.5% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 51,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 246,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 34,984 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,622,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,618,918. The firm has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

